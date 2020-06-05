BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says only some restaurants in the city are on the road to reopening.

As part of phase two of the state’s reopening plan, restaurants would initially be able to reopen for outdoor dining amid other restrictions. This could come as early as Monday; however, Gov. Charlie Baker has not officially announced when phase two will start.

RELATED: Walsh says initial benchmarks set for reopening Boston have been met

Hundreds of restaurants have applied for outdoor dining permits but Walsh says he doesn’t expect many of them to reopen next week.

“From my understanding, a lot of our restaurants in Boston probably won’t open outdoor capacity in the beginning unless they have preexisting space because the space just isn’t enough for them,” Walsh said at a press conference outside City Hall on Wednesday, “but they’re trying to figure out a system on how to make it work when they open up inside.”

Indoor dining could begin in the later stages of phase two, according to the state’s reopening plan.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)