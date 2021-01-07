Walsh says Trump ‘incapable’ of serving as president, calls for his removal from office

BOSTON (WHDH) - Less than a day after watching a violent mob loyal to Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Thursday said the commander in chief has once again proven to be “incapable” of serving as president as he called on lawmakers to remove him from office.

The rioters were egged on by Trump, who spent weeks falsely attacking the integrity of the election, while also urging his supporters to descend on the nation’s capital to protest Congress’ formal approval of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

“Over the past four years, we’ve seen this anger and hatred heading towards a boiling point in our country,” Walsh said during a news conference at City Hall. “We saw President Trump continue to fan the flames of unrest, a behavior he has incited through lies and misinformation his entire presidency. He has proven once again to be incapable of the leadership and the responsibilities of the Presidency of the United States of America.”

One protester, a white woman, was shot to death by Capitol Police. Three other people died in “medical emergencies.” Dozens of arrests were made.

Walsh also joined other Massachusetts lawmakers in calling for Trump’s removal from office before his term ends in Jan. 20.

“I absolutely believe that the president should be removed from office for what his actions were yesterday,” Walsh said. “I would encourage the vice president and the cabinet to act immediately.”

Walsh denounced the violence at the Capitol and urged all Bostonians to refrain from stooping to the level of behavior exhibited by Trump’s supporters, saying “we must be better than this.”

