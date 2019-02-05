Walsh soaks in Patriots parade from atop City Hall

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh watched the Patriots championship parade Tuesday from the roof of City Hall.

The mayor said it was his first time watching the rolling rally from high atop the city.

“It’s amazing. I’ve never seen it from this vantage point,” Walsh said. “Just the tens of thousands of people outside City Hall is amazing. I’ve never seen, in my time as mayor, a crowd like that here.”

Between the Patriots and Red Sox, Tuesday’s parade was Walsh’s fourth in five years as mayor.

“Certainly I think it’s the biggest crowd in my four championships, and it’s great to see New England come out strong for a team we all love,” Walsh said.

Boston police say they don’t have a number yet on how many people attended the parade but added that it’s the biggest they’ve seen at a championship parade.

