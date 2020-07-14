Walsh: Summer food trucks coming to neighborhoods across Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Various food trucks will be visiting neighborhoods across Boston this summer, Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Tuesday.

Boston will launch the 2020 Summer Food Truck Initiative on Friday, bringing food trucks to every city neighborhood for the first time ever, Walsh said during a news conference at City Hall.

The temporary pilot program will deploy trucks to city parks, playgrounds, and other public spaces, according to Walsh.

“Food trucks are small businesses that bring fun and vibrancy, not to mention great food, wherever they go,” Walsh said.

Walsh said the city has identified 23 sites for the trucks to operate. They will be vending seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Walsh said additional food truck locations will be added based on interest and availability.

A finalized list of locations has not yet been released.

Walsh also announced that the city’s executive order to exempt all establishments from the plastic bag ban ordinance will stay in place until September 30.

The transition period will allow stores to use up any single-use plastic bags that they have purchased during the coronavirus emergency. The five-cent per bag fee will also not be in effect.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)