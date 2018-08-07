BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh thanked more than 700 Suffolk Construction workers Tuesday following the topping off of the tallest residential building in New England.

The new Four Seasons Hotel and private residences at One Dalton Street stands 742 feet tall and took more than three years to complete.

Developer Carpenter and Company, Inc. hosted the topping off ceremony, a construction milestone that solidifies the tower’s presence along the Boston skyline.

“The Four Seasons One Dalton is the newest addition to the Back Bay’s famous skyline in many decades,” Walsh said. “The building demonstrates Boston’s great international appeal, and its design by Harry Cobb, who also designed the John Hancock Tower, shows that this city can be bold in new architecture and do it well.”

The 61-story skyscraper features 160 private residences perched atop the 215-room Four Seasons hotel.

“One Dalton is an architectural icon that will transcend generations,” said lead architect Henry N. Cobb. “Moreover, the tower represents the capstone of my architectural journey in Boston four decades after designing what is formerly known as the Hancock Tower.”

