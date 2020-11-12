Walsh to file ordinance with council to enact police accountability and transparency office

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh will file an ordinance to enact a police accountability and transparency office.

Walsh made the announcement during a press conference on Thursday. He also signed two executive orders to create a Civilian Review Board for officers along with a stronger Internal Affairs Oversight Panel.

The ordinance will be filed with the Boston City Council. Council members will also be involved in nominating community members to serve on the 9-member review board.

The Internal Affairs Oversight Panel will replace the Community Ombudsman Oversight panel and will have the power to review all completed internal affairs cases, not just 20 percent of them.

Walsh said the ordinance and executive orders are from recommendations made by the Boston Police Reform Task Force.

“The recommendations we are enacting today represent the voices of the community advocating for change, and I thank the Task Force for their incredibly hard work in creating this report that we are bringing to life through reforms. We will continue this work as we come together to build a more equitable, just city,” he said.

Walsh plans to file his Office of Police Accountability and Transparency with the council sometime next week.

