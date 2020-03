BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh will hold a media availability at City Hall on Tuesday to address coronavirus concerns.

The media availability on the third floor of City Hall is slated to begin at 12 p.m. and will address “public health concerns regarding the coronavirus.”

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)