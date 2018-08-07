BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh will thank more than 700 Suffolk Construction workers Tuesday following the topping off of the tallest residential building in New England.

The new Four Seasons Hotel and private residences at One Dalton Street stands 742 feet tall and took over three years to complete.

Developer Carpenter and Company, Inc. will host a topping off ceremony at 11 a.m., which will feature remarks from Walsh, followed by a luncheon.

