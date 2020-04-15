Walsh urges residents to ‘stand together by standing apart’ on One Boston Day as coronavirus cases surge toward peak

BOSTON (WHDH) – Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Wednesday urged Bostonians to “stand together by standing apart” on One Boston Day as the number of coronavirus cases in the city continues to surge toward the peak of the ongoing pandemic.

One Boston Day encourages people to commit random acts of kindness in memory of when the city and country responded to violence and hate on April 15, 2013, with selflessness and love. The day usually consists of volunteering in honor of the Boston Marathon bombing victims, but this year, Walsh asked all Bostonians to protect each other from COVID-19 by social distancing.

“This year One Boston Day is very different. We can’t host big events or service projects throughout the city of Boston but the spirit behind One Boston Day is more important than ever,” Walsh said. “We are at the most vitally important point of the outbreak with cases surging towards a peak over the next two weeks. Slowing the spread of the virus right now is critical to saving lives.”

As of Wednesday, there were more than 4,500 confirmed coronavirus cases in Boston and 105 reported deaths, health officials announced.

Walsh made a plea for all city residents to band together and act for the greater good each day moving forward.

“This One Boston Day, we’re asking people to stand together by standing apart,” Walsh said. “I’m calling on the entire Boston community to be there for each other, first and foremost by physically distancing, handwashing and wearing face coverings while out in public.”

Walsh asked the public to think of a grandparent, an elderly neighbor, a first responder, or a hospital worker on the frontline battling the coronavirus before acting.

“I believe that we will look back on this week, One Boston Day 2020, as a turning point when we made progress in slowing the spread, flattening the curve, and starting to turn the corner.”

At 2:49 p.m., Boston’s Old South Church rang its bells to honor those who died in the 2013 bombing — Lu Lingzi, Krystle Campbell, Martin Richard, Sean Collier, and Dennis Simmonds.

“I proclaim April 15, 2020, as a citywide day of reflection, prayer, and unity,” Walsh said.

In wake of the coronavirus death of Boston police officer Jose Fontanez, Walsh encouraged residents to carry out an act of kindness from home, including taking some time to thank a first responder for their service.

“I spoke with officer Fontanez’s wife and brother over the phone. I let them know that our city will not forget his sacrifice,” Walsh said. “We need to keep the Fontanez family and all of the first responders in our prayers. We need to support them on One Boston Day and every day.”

Boston put together a kindness checklist for its residents. It can be viewed below:

Wednesday evening, a sea of flashing red and blue was seen driving by the city’s hospitals in a show of support for the health care workers who cared for the injured seven years ago.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you especially during this pandemic important for everyone to know they are on the front lines taking care of us so let’s take care of them with our thank you and wishes for them and their families,” Police Commissioner William Gross said.

Some people will still be out making a difference, like Liz Norden and her two sons J.P. and Paul, who were injured in the bombing. They plan to donate 700 meals to healthcare workers in Boston on Wednesday.

Volunteers with the Massachusetts Institute Technology police will also be donating meals to local hospitals in memory of Officer Sean Collier, who was shot and killed during the manhunt following the bombing.

The Martin Richard Foundation, created in honor of Martin Richard, who was killed in the bombing, is providing meals to healthcare workers on the overnight shift at the North Shore Medical Center in Salem.

