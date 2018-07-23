Walsh voices concern about dockless electric scooters popping up in Cambridge, Somerville

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dockless electric scooters are an increasingly popular way to get around but along with convenience, they’re causing some complaints.

The battery-power rental scooters called Birds arrived unexpectedly in Cambridge and Somerville Friday, to the surprise of Mayor Martin J. Walsh.

“I’m a little taken aback, a little surprised by what Somerville and Cambridge experienced without any real notification,” he said.

People can get the scooters, which go up to 15 mph, by downloading the Bird app and putting in a credit card.

The app urges riders to wear helmets, follow the rules of the road, and ride in either a bike lane or close to the right curb.

Even with safety as a top priority for the scooter company, Walsh still worries about the added traffic.

“There’s a lot of concerns I have about adding more congestion to the street,” Walsh said, “particularly if we don’t have a full understanding of what they’re all about.”

Bird says they won’t add any more scooters until each one averages three or more rides per day.

Walsh isn’t the first city official to raise concerns about the company.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin sued in late June to force the company to take the scooters off the streets.

Nashville, Tennessee did the same before dropping their lawsuit.

San Francisco banned the scooters until Bird, and other scooter companies, applied for permits.

Denver Public Works employees removed scooters from public rights of way and ordered scooter companies cease operations until regulations are in place.

