Walsh warns against large gatherings in Boston for St. Patrick’s Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is telling residents not to get together for large St. Patrick’s Day parties for fears of a surge in coronavirus cases.

Walsh canceled last year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and the parade is canceled again this year. Residents are not allowed to line up to get into restaurants over St. Patrick’s Day weekend and must buy food to purchase alcohol, and Walsh said people should not hold private parties to celebrate.

“I want to be clear, there should be no large gatherings of any kind for St. Patrick’s Day. We are so close to finish line here, what we don’t need now is a step backwards,” Walsh said. “Events like St. Patrick’s Day can throw us back, can become superspreader events and put us in the position where we’re shutting everything down again.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)