Walsh: ‘We have proven we can do hard things’

The coronavirus pandemic that has upended most aspects of normal life in Boston has also forced changes in the way city government functions, changes that Mayor Martin Walsh says are for the better.

Walsh is expected to tell business leaders Tuesday morning that his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has made it “more integrated, more nimble, and more responsive” to the needs of Bostonians.

Having reorganized government functions “around a daily crisis response,” standing up COVID-19 testing sites based on hot spots, piecing together a food access system, fast-tracking outdoor dining approvals, and coordinating a wholesale change in the way kids are educated, city government functions better than before the pandemic, Walsh says.

“We’re going to stay that way,” Walsh plans to say, based on prepared remarks for his address to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. “We have broken down silos and we are working with anyone who can help our city move forward, from health centers and nonprofits, to businesses and community groups, to colleges and universities. We’re going to keep working together, every single day, to get our city through this pandemic and meet all the challenges that lie ahead.”

The mayor’s speech does not include an overt mention of the 2021 mayoral election in Boston.

Walsh has not said whether he plans to seek a third term in City Hall, but city councilors Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell have both already launched their own mayoral bids. If Walsh does run for a third term — he has said he is more focused now on electing Joe Biden president in November — residents might hear echoes of Tuesday’s speech to the chamber on the campaign trail.

After detailing the steps his administration has taken in the last seven months to deal with COVID-19, Walsh’s speech turns to the future and what the city must do to sustain an economic recovery, address the inequities the pandemic shined a light on, and get back on a path of growth.

“These are no small tasks. But based on our response so far, we have proven we can do hard things. And my priorities remain clear. I am dedicated to keeping the residents of our city safe throughout this pandemic; supporting them through whatever hardships they face; addressing the inequities that hold us back; and rebuilding our economy in a way that works for everyone,” he says in his remarks. “And I am committed to pushing forward a plan for the future, because just as we are meeting the needs of this pandemic, we must adapt to meet the economic, social, and global challenges of tomorrow.”

