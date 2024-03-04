Brian Walshe is appealing his sentence in his federal art fraud case.

His attorneys filed his notice of appeal today.

Two weeks ago a judge sentenced Walshe to more than three years in prison for selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings.

Walshe pleaded guilty to several charges including wire fraud for selling the counterfeit works to an art dealer in Los Angeles.

In addition to prison time, the judge ordered Walshe to pay almost half a million dollars in restitution.

This case is separate from the charges he faces over the death of his wife Ana in Cohasset.

