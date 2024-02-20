Accused killer Brian Walshe has been sentenced to 37 months in prison for selling fake Andy Warhol paintings.

In addition to his time in prison, Walshe was ordered to pay $475,000 in restitution. Prosecutors said Walshe sold two fake Andy Warhol paintings on eBay to a buyer in Los Angeles for $80,000.

He pleaded guilty two years ago to charges of wire fraud and selling counterfeit art.

Walshe is already behind bars in jail awaiting trial on first-degree murder and misleading a police investigation in connection with the death of his wife, Ana, who was last seen Jan. 1 at the Cohasset home she shared with him.

Prosecutors have said Brian killed Ana before dismembering and disposing of her body. Investigators say they found a bloody knife in the basement of their home last year and say there were internet searches about how to dispose of a body.

Ana’s remains have not been found.

