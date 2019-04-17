Walt Disney pledges $5M to aid in reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral

PARIS (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. has pledged to contribute $5 million to aid in the reconstruction of the Notre Dame Cathedral after Monday’s fire.

In a statement on Wednesday, Disney chairman and chief executive Bob Iger says the company “stands with our friends and neighbors in the community.”

The cathedral was the setting for Disney’s 1996 animated adaptation of Victor Hugo’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” Disney is also developing a live-action adaption.

The theme park Disneyland Paris, originally named Euro Disney, is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) outside of Paris.

