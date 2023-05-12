WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham Animal Control made an unusual save, rescuing a racoon that became stuck in a truck grille after being struck the night before.

It all started when a person came to the station asking about what to do with a raccoon they had hit the previous evening that was now stuck in the grille of their vehicle.

Animal Control wrote on Facebook, “With the owners assistance, we managed to extricate the little guy…alive and well, with an apparent minor leg injury. He is now being cared for with a wildlife rehabilitator and we anticipate he will recover and be able to be released.

Hopefully he has learned to look both ways before crossing a road from now on!”

