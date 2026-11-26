NEW YORK (WHDH) - A group of 11 dancers from a studio in Waltham that were set to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday scrambled to adjust their travel plans after the event was postponed to Saturday due to stormy weather.

The young dancers from Step By Step Dance Studio were selected to perform in this year’s annual parade, which the owner says is an opportunity they have been preparing for for months.

“It all has to be applied for almost a year in advance, so that’s what we did,” said Pamela Caira, Owner of Step By Step Dance Studio.

When the event got pushed back to Saturday due to a storm that brought heavy rain and wind gusts to New York, they had to pivot. While inconvenient, Caira admitted it was the right decision.

“This was completely out of everybody’s control. There’s nothing we can do about mother nature. It is what it is,” she said. “Staying in New York City for those extra two nights, given that it’s the Thanksgiving holiday, is now doubled, if not tripled, in price, so it’s been very, very difficult. I think it was the right call, I think it’s just super disappointing, of course.”

While the New York City streets were quieter than usual on Thanksgiving Day, the dancers said they are grateful they will still have the chance to dance this weekend. They said performing on one of the country’s largest stages is not something they are taking for granted.

“We’re just very thankful that it’s not getting cancelled and that we still have this opportunity. We’re also very thankful that at least it got postponed so that no one’s getting hurt or anything,” said Eva Ghazarian, a dancer at Step By Step Dance Studio.

“It’s a crazy experience as a dancer and a performer,” said Dana Brisson, a dancer at Step By Step Dance Studio. “It’s almost your dream to be able to make it big like this, and see your face on TV, and perform with all these amazing dancers who have worked their whole life and trained so hard, so it feels like all our hard work has paid off.”

The dancers said they still gathered for a Thanksgiving meal Thursday, and are grateful for their community back home who will be cheering them on Saturday.



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