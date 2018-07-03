Waltham declares public health emergency after surge in rodent population

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Waltham has declared a public health emergency due to a sudden increase in the rodent population in certain neighborhoods.

In a post on the city’s Facebook page, officials warned residents that the Waltham Health Department “will be aggressively ticketing any and all property owners that do not store or put out their trash and rubbish properly. All refuse must be in barrels with tight-fitting lids and cannot be left at the curb for pickup in plastic bags.”

The department will also order clean-up of any unsanitary properties and rodent control when necessary.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)