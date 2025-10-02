WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Waltham gym teacher was arrested and is accused of possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Stephen McDonough, 60, faces multiple charges.

On Thursday, September 25, Massachusetts state police say a search warrant was executed at McDonough’s home.

As a result of the investigation, officials say material was found on McDonough’s phone and in his home, establishing probable cause that he owned and disseminated child sex abuse materials.

McDonough was arrested and taken to the Waltham police station. He was arraigned in Waltham District Court.

Police say McDonough was a gym teacher in Belmont and Waltham schools.

Anyone with information regarding the case or the exploitation of children anywhere are urged to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)