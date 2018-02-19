Waltham man arrested for cocaine possession, transporting alcohol

BOSTON (WHDH) - State Police say they have arrested a man accused of cocaine possession and illegally transporting alcohol.

According to police, troopers in Boston stopped a Toyota Sienna van early Monday morning and saw a large amount of alcohol in the back of the van.

According to Massachusetts General Law, citizens are only allowed to transport 20 gallons of a malt beverage or 3 gallons of alcoholic beverages without an appropriate permit or license.

The suspect, Edwin Loyola-Delvalle, 49 of Waltham, had more than 30 gallons of malt liquor and 8.7 gallons of other alcoholic beverages. Troopers say he also had a small bag of cocaine.

Loyoa-Delvalle was charged with possession of a Class B drug and unlawfully transporting liquor. He is expected to appear in Dorchester District Court on Tuesday.

