BOSTON (WHDH) - A Waltham man has been ordered held without bail following his arraignment in Roxbury Municipal Court in connection with an alleged indecent assault of a jogger on Northeastern University’s campus on Thursday, officials said.

Carlos Miguel Pinto, 44, was arraigned on charges of indecent assault and battery and providing false identification to police, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office. He allegedly told police his name was Toni Arizona.

Officers responding to a reported indecent assault on Columbus Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Thursday spoke with the jogger, who said a man grabbed her groin area as she ran past him. After spotting a man who matched the description, later identified as Pinto, the woman was brought to the scene and she positively identified him.

Pinto has been ordered held pending a hearing for appointment of counsel on Aug. 1.

