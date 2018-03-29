NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a Waltham man is facing OUI charges after he barreled into a home in Newton early Thursday morning.

Emergency officials responded around 1:40 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash into a home on Boylston Street West that resulted in serious injuries.

Massachusetts State Police say a passenger in the vehicle was found seriously hurt and the driver, 23-year-old Julio Savedra Alonzo, was arrested.

Alonzo crashed into a brick staircase in front of the home, leaving his passenger entrapped. Crews were forced to extricate the individual.

The crash also damaged a utility pole.

Alonzo is slated to be arraigned Thursday on a slew of charges.

