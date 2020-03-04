Waltham man wins $1M Mass. lotto prize

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Waltham man has claimed the first $1 million grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new five-dollar $1,000,000 Bonus Play” instant game.

Alexdandr Pilyavskiy chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on purchasing a house with his windfall.

He purchased the winning ticket at Lakeview Convenience on Lake Street in Waltham. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

The $1,000,000 Bonus Plays instant game debuted on Feb. 25 and it offers more than 2.5 million prizes, including one remaining $1 million grand prize.

