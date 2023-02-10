WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of wing women are set to fly over the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Lt. Jacqueline Drew, a Waltham native, is among the group, which is making history as the first group of all female pilots to fly over the big game.

Officials have said the planned flyover aims to celebrate 50 years of women flying for the U.S. Navy.

All of the women on the flyover team also serve in tactical aircraft squadrons.

Drew’s favorite NFL team is the Patriots. She has said, though the Patriots aren’t playing, she can’t wait for the flyover.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, with the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

