Waltham officials warn of spike in opioid overdoses

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham health officials are warning the public after a recent surge in opioid overdoses in the city.

Emergency crews have responded to eight overdoses over the last three days, authorities said Monday. Many of the responses required multiple doses of Narcan.

“If you or a loved one is suffering from a substance use disorder, please be extra vigilant in the coming days,” city officials said in a press release.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)