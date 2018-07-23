Waltham police ask for help finding missing man

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are turning to the public for help finding a 51-year-old man who was last seen on Saturday.

Darren Rozumek, 51, of Waltham, left 12 Lowell St. on July 19 and was last seen walking in Watertown on July 21.

Police say he has made suicidal statements about being found in the Charle River and does not own a car.

Anyone with information about Rozumek’s whereabouts is urged to call Waltham police at 781-314-3600.

