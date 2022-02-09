WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Waltham are turning to the public for help in their search for man who was caught on camera throwing a rock through the door of a Walgreens.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the pharmacy’s Main Street entrance and launching the rock through the sliding glass door.

He is then seen fleeing the area on foot. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to give investigators a call.

