WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Waltham asked for the public’s help Wednesday as their investigation into the crash that killed a police officer and utility worker continues.

The crash happened on Dec. 6 on Totten Pond Road. Though officials said the alleged driver in the incident fled the scene and at one point allegedly stole a police cruiser, he was later arrested and arraigned on charges including manslaughter.

Now, one week after the crash, Waltham police and the Massachusetts State Police in a statement urged anyone who saw or heard anything potentially related to their investigation to reach out.

“Even if you think it may not be of value, trained investigators may find evidentiary value in what appear to be the most minor of details and would like to hear from you,” officials said.

Police said they are interested in speaking with anyone who drove through the scene immediately before the crash. Police additionally asked anyone who was at the accident scene who has not been interviewed so far to contact investigators.

Continuing in their statement, police urged anyone with cell phone video, home camera video or video from an onboard vehicle camera to review their footage and reach out to authorities.

Those with information are asked to reach out by email at tips@police.waltham.ma.us, by phone at 781-314-3636 or via Facebook Messenger.

The fallen officer in the crash last week was identified as Paul Tracey, 58. His visitation will be held Thursday at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted church in Waltham. His funeral services will then take place Friday, also at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted.

The utility worker who was killed was identified as Roderick Jackson, 36. His visitation and funeral is scheduled for Saturday at St. Paul AME church in Cambridge.

Authorities in various statements have accused Peter Simon, 54, of New Hampshire of crashing his pickup truck into a utility worksite where Tracey and Jackson were working around 4 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Simon, officials said, ultimately struck several other vehicles on Totten Pond Road, fled on foot, stole a police cruiser at knifepoint and led police on a chase before crashing again and being taken into custody.

Simon first appeared in court on Thursday of last week. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf before a judge ordered he be held without bail ahead of a dangerousness hearing.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)