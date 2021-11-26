WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are turning to the public for help in the search for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Esthefany Rivera was last seen at her Moody Street home around 8 a.m. Thursday, according to police. She was wearing a black jacket, pajama pants with one black leg and one white leg with butterflies on them and carrying a green backpack.

She is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She has black, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 781-314-3600.

