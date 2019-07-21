Waltham police asking for help finding owner of found dog

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are searching for the owner of a found dog.
The department shared a photo on Instagram Sunday of a white, brown shitz-shu mix that was found around 10: 30 a.m. in the area of Shade Street.
Police say the dog belongs in the Hillcroft area off of Forest Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call 781-314-3608.
View this post on Instagram
This lovely little lady was found at about 10:30 Sunday morning in the area of Shade Street. Good thing too, with temps approaching 100 degrees! Please help us find her home. She’s a white/brown, shitz-shu mix who belongs in the Hillcroft area off of Forest St., and as you can see, she’s a ham! Call the WPD at 781-314-3608 if you know where she belongs.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)