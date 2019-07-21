Waltham police asking for help finding owner of found dog

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are searching for the owner of a found dog.

The department shared a photo on Instagram Sunday of a white, brown shitz-shu mix that was found around 10: 30 a.m. in the area of Shade Street.

Police say the dog belongs in the Hillcroft area off of Forest Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-314-3608.

