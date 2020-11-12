Waltham police asking for tips after multiple vehicles have tires slashed overnight

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are turning to the public for help after two dozen vehicles had their tires slashed overnight.

Officers released video of the suspect leaning over a set of tires on Harvard Street shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

A witness later spoke to police and said they saw a man puncturing tires on Williams Street around 12:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

That witness said they saw the suspect take off toward Charles Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 781-314-3550.

