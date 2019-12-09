Waltham Police Department mourning loss of beloved officer who died months after cancer diagnosis

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Waltham Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer and beloved father of three who died Friday night after a courageous battle with cancer, officials said.

Officer Charlie Gryska passed away at his home surrounded by his family, according to Waltham police. He was diagnosed with cancer in February.

“Gryska joined the department in 2015 and was known to us all as a great friend, husband, and father,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Police say Gryska will be remembered by his infectious smile, cheerful attitude, and outgoing personality.

“The support from the community has been remarkable and will never be forgotten by members of this department and the Gryska family,” the post read. “Rest easy Charlie, we’ll take it from here.”

Police also asked Bay State residents to keep Gryska and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

A gofundme page has been set up on behalf of the Gryska family.

