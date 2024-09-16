WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said a student will be charged in connection with threats targeting McDevitt Middle School in Waltham.

Waltham school officials warned parents after becoming aware of what they said were multiple threats on Snapchat targeting the school. The threats led to increased patrols at schools across the district.

Authorities determined the threat came from a juvenile student from Waltham, police said.

“The threat was determined to be non-credible. There is no evidence of a shooting being planned or attempted. The investigation is still active and charges are pending,” police said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Waltham Public Schools had sent out a message to parents about the social media threats, which referenced a potential shooting at the middle school. A joint statement from the community’s superintendent and police chief read, in part, “In response to this situation, there will be an increased police presence at school on Monday. This will include the assignment of an officer to each floor and to every corner of the building.”

As a security measure, backpacks were also not allowed on campus.

“Should a student bring a backpack to school, it will be subject to a search conducted by school staff in the presence of an officer,” the statement read.

On Monday, the school district told families an increased presence would be seen at all district schools, not just McDevitt.

“The Waltham Police Department is also aware that worry and concern is spreading about this threat, especially via social media between students,” the school district said in a statement. “Although we have received no further direct threats at this time, rumors have begun to circulate regarding shootings at other locations as well.”

Waltham police worked with Snapchat and federal investigators to track down the student responsible.

This incident comes on the heels of other similar incidents involving other schools in Massachusetts. A little more than a week ago, Dedham High School canceled its first football game of the season after an anonymous caller said a student was planning to shoot up the game.

That threat came after a shooting at a school in Georgia that left two teachers and two students dead.

