WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are investigating after two people were dropped off at a local hospital with serious injuries early Monday morning.

Officers responded to Newton Wellesley Hospital around 3:30 a.m. where one person was dropped off with a stab wound to the head and neck area and a second with a bullet wound to the abdomen, according to police.

Neither of their injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators later learned that the incident occurred at 54 Lake Street and though no suspect has been identified, they say the incident does not appear to be random nor is there any danger to the public.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 781-314-3554.

