WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are reminding the public to lock their car doors after surveillance video captured several attempted vehicle break-ins.

The department released video of a man looking into cars and pulling on door handles in the area of the Bleachery on Aug. 12.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)