WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police have located a missing man they say recently made suicidal comments.

Antonio Osman, 22, was reported missing from 9 Flood St. about 4 a.m. Saturday after reportedly making suicidal statements, according to Waltham police.

He was later located, police reported shortly before 1 p.m.

