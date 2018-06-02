Waltham police looking for missing, suicidal man

Antonio Osman, 22, of Waltham, was last seen at 4 a.m. Saturday and recently made suicidal comments. Courtesy Waltham Police Department.

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are asking the public for help finding a missing man who recently made suicidal comments.

Antonio Osman, 22, is being described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black short-sleeved T-shirt and black sneakers. He was carrying a black backpack and has a sleeve tattoo on his right arm, according to police.

Osman is missing from 9 Flood St. and had recently made suicidal statements. He was last seen about 4 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information about Osman’s whereabouts is urged to call Waltham police at 781-314-3600.

