WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing 15-year-old girl has safely returned home, Waltham police said.

Cindy Gonzalez Rodas had last been seen at her home early Monday morning, according to police.

They announced Tuesday morning that she was located safe.

No additional information has been released.

