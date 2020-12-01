Waltham police offering reward as search continues for suspect in attacks on 11 men

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Waltham are now offering a reward after a string of alarming attacks have been reported in the city.

Emerson Paz is one of 11 men who have endured violent and random attacks. He said the suspect hit him over the head before he even realized what was going on.

Paz said he was just playing on his phone when a man passed him on the sidewalk.

“I just hear him take a deep breath like when you want to start to run,” he recalled.

The encounter then took a terrifying turn.

“I just feel a big punch with something. In my left eye you can see it.”

Paz said he fell forward and was hit again on the back of the head. He stumbled but was able to stay on his feet.

By the time he was able to come to terms with what had happened, his attacker was gone and his face was covered in blood.

“My ego is knocked up OK, because if I know someone is coming and hit me I fight back OK? When I have a chance, but he doesn’t give a chance or a second to have a chance to defend myself,” he said. ” He’s a coward ok.”

Waltham Police Chief Keith MacPherson on Tuesday said the suspect has been randomly targeting men of various races who are in their 20s, 30s, and 40s since Nov. 10.

“The person or persons responsible for these crimes appears to be lying in wait for the victims,” MacPherson explained. “Potentially selecting victims who are distracted or otherwise unaware of the attacker’s presence.”

In all of the assaults, the victims were attacked from behind with a “blunt object” and left with serious injuries including orbital and facial fractures, according to MacPherson.

The United States Postal Service confirmed that a delivery driver was one of the men attacked. USPS has since adjusted the route so deliveries take place during daylight.

“The motive is somewhat in question but it appears to be the thrill of the assault, of someone who is very violent and enjoys seeing someone hurt,” MacPherson said.

Police released video of a man who they believe is responsible for the attacks, which reportedly occurred between 5:30 and 11:30 p.m. at the Gardencrest apartment complex and in the downtown area near Chestnut and Charles streets.

Other attacks reportedly happened in the area of Middlesex Circle, Middlesex Road, and Hall Street

The suspect has been described as a Black man between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 160 to 180 pounds and wearing black clothing.

Investigators noted that they have identified persons of interest and that drones are now being used in the search.

Paz said he just wants the person to be caught and for people to be able to live without fear.

Anyone with information regarding the reported attacks is asked to call Waltham police at 781-314-3600 or the anonymous tip line at 781-314-3636.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)