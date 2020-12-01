Waltham police offering reward as search continues for suspect in attacks on 11 men

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are offering a $5,000 cash reward and the mayor of Waltham is urging residents not to go out unless they have to as the search continues for a man accused of violently attacking at least 11 men at random, including a postal worker, over the last three weeks.

“It’s very scary for the whole community because we’ve never had anything like this,” said Mayor Jeannette A. McCarthy. “We’re very concerned for people that they keep their wits around them, no headphones, no cell phones … If you don’t have to go out, don’t go out. Take the dog out early, whatever you have to do.”

Waltham Police Chief Keith MacPherson on Tuesday said the suspect has been targeting men of various races who are in their 20s, 30s, and 40s.

In all of the assaults, the victims were attacked from behind with a “blunt object” and left with serious injuries including orbital and facial fractures, according to MacPherson.

“The motive is somewhat in question but it appears to be the thrill of the assault, of someone who is very violent and enjoys seeing someone hurt,” MacPherson said.

Investigators noted that they have identified persons of interest and that drones are now being used in the search.

The United States Postal Service confirming that a delivery person had been attacked. USPS has since adjusted the route so delivery takes place during daylight.

Police have released a video of a man who they believe is responsible for at least 11 attacks in the Gardencrest apartment complex and in the downtown area near Chestnut and Charles streets since Nov. 10, according to police.

The suspect has been described as a Black man between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 160 to 180 pounds and wearing black clothing.

The most recent attack was reported on Friday around 8 p.m., police said. All of the incidents reportedly occurred between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

