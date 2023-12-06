WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Waltham police officer was struck and killed in a crash that also injured at least three utility workers Wednesday afternoon, 7NEWS sources said.

Investigators said a man crashed into the officer in a pickup truck and then stole a police cruiser. State police said the suspect soon crashed the cruiser and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

The crash happened on Totten Pond Road and drew a massive emergency response that continued as of around 9 p.m.

Law enforcement personnel were also gathered, in the meantime, at Lahey Hospital in Burlington where a procession to the state medical examiner’s office was expected to begin soon.

State police in a post on X confirmed a Waltham police officer was injured. Sources said the officer had been working a roadside detail at the time of the crash and later died.

National Grid in a separate statement said members of one of its crews were hit by a vehicle “driven by a member of the public” while they were working in Waltham.

National Grid said the three injured workers were taken to a local hospital. One worker reportedly suffered serious injuries.

“Our thoughts are with the crew members, their families and loved ones,” National Grid said.

Cell phone video at one point appeared to show the stolen cruiser in this incident speeding down a local road being chased by other cruisers before the second crash.

SKY7-HD previously over the area near 5 p.m. spotted a pickup truck with its front end smashed.

An ambulance was on scene and the area was roped off.

A few blocks from the crash site involving the pickup truck, police were seen checking out another car.

One woman speaking with 7NEWS said she heard helicopters outside and came out to find what she described as “controlled chaos.”

“Rarely do they happen right outside your home, so this is particularly sad for those of us who live here and are witnessing this,” the woman said.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

