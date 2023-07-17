WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Waltham say it was a “neighbor dispute” that led to an attack involving a machete last week, resulting in one person receiving a wound to the head, a pregnant victim being assaulted, and three arrests.

In an update, authorities described how officers were called to the area of 34 Hammond Street on Friday, July 14, for a report of a fight involving a machete.

First responders arrived to find at least one person there with a “deep head laceration,” according to the police department, which officials said was non-life-threatening.

Waltham PD officials said the victim was the only person struck by a machete, while two other individuals were assaulted while trying to stop the attack.

The police department said two males were arrested at the scene, while a third male was arrested two days later, on Sunday morning.

The arrested inviduals included:

Osman Aguilar Borrayo, 27, of Waltham, who was charged with “Mayhem, Armed Assault w/Intent to Murder, Assault and Battery on a Pregnant Person (2nd victim – shoved), Assault & Battery (3rd victim – shoved)”

Kevin Aguilar Borrayo, 21, of Waltham, who was charged with Mayhem

Bryan Aguilar Borrayo, 19, of Waltham, who was also charged with just Mayhem.

“It appears this assault was a result of a neighbor dispute over a motor vehicle accident,” the Waltham Police Department stated in an update Monday morning. “There is believed to be no further threat to public safety as a result of this incident.”

All three suspects were slated to be arraigned in Waltham District Court on Monday.

