Waltham police release new videos of suspect wanted in unprovoked attacks on 11 men

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Waltham on Thursday released a pair of new surveillance videos of a suspect wanted in connection with a string of unprovoked attacks on 11 men in recent weeks.

The videos show the suspected attacker heading south down Prospect Street and then west on Bedford Street after 10 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Earlier this week, Waltham Police Chief Keith MacPherson said the suspect has been randomly targeting men of various races who are in their 20s, 30s, and 40s since Nov. 10.

In all of the assaults, the victims were violently attacked from behind with a “blunt object” and left with serious injuries including orbital and facial fractures, according to MacPherson.

“The person or persons responsible for these crimes appears to be lying in wait for the victims,” MacPherson explained. “Potentially selecting victims who are distracted or otherwise unaware of the attacker’s presence.”

The attacks have reportedly occurred between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. in the areas of Chestnut Street, Charles Street, Middlesex Circle, Middlesex Road, and Hall Street.

“The motive is somewhat in question but it appears to be the thrill of the assault, of someone who is very violent and enjoys seeing someone hurt,” MacPherson said.

The suspect has been described as a Black man between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 160 to 180 pounds and wearing black clothing.

Investigators noted that they have identified persons of interest and that drones are now being used in the search.

Mayor Jeannette McCarthy has urged residents to stay vigilant when they have to go outside.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the reported attacks is asked to call Waltham police at 781-314-3600 or the anonymous tip line at 781-314-3636.

