Waltham police reunite dog found in sweltering heat with her owners

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police reunited a dog found in sweltering heat with its owners on Sunday.

The dog, Cleo, was picked up by her owners around 1 p.m., according to police.

The department shared a photo on Instagram Sunday of a white, brown shitz-shu mix that was found around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Shade Street.

