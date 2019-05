WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing man who hadn’t been seen since Sunday has been located, Waltham police.

Ihab Michel Ibrahim, 36, was last seen leaving his home about 8:30 a.m.

Police say he was later found Monday morning.

Ihab was located – thank you all for the tips. https://t.co/Y5nIaCsEHW — Waltham MA Police (@WalthamMAPolice) May 6, 2019

