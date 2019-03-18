Waltham police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted in connection with an assault that took place in the lobby of a hotel early Monday morning, officials said.

Darren Dyette, 29, is wanted for an alleged assault that occurred around 5 a.m. at the Extended Stay America hotel on Fourth Avenue, according to the Waltham Police Department.

It’s not clear if the victim was injured in the assault. Their name was not released.

Dyette was later spotted at a nearby gas station, prompting a widespread search, which focused on a wooded area behind the Avalon Bear Hill apartment complex.

Several law enforcement agencies, including state police K9 teams, lost track of Dyette following a brief foot pursuit.

Witnesses told investigators that Dyette was wielding a weapon at the time of the assault.

The public is urged not to approach Dyette but to call 911 with any information on his whereabouts.

