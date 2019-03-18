Waltham police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man accused of assaulting someone early Monday morning.

Darren Dyette is wanted for an alleged assault that occurred on Fourth Avenue, according to Waltham police.

The public is urged not to approach Dyette but to call 911 with any information on his whereabouts.

