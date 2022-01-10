WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Esthefany Rivera was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants, according to Waltham police.
She is described as a Hispanic female, standing 5-feet, 1-inch tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information regarding Esthefany’s whereabouts is asked to call Waltham police at 781-314-3600.
