WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Esthefany Rivera was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants, according to Waltham police.

She is described as a Hispanic female, standing 5-feet, 1-inch tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Esthefany’s whereabouts is asked to call Waltham police at 781-314-3600.

