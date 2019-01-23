Waltham police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Edith Huezo is described as being 4 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she may be staying in the area of Cottage Street in Chelsea and previously lived in Swampscott.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-314-3600.

— Waltham MA Police (@WalthamMAPolice) January 23, 2019

