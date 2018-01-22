Waltham Police searching for missing woman

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police in Waltham say they are searching for a woman who has been missing since Sunday night.

According to authorities, Keisha Cruz, 22, has been missing from a group home in the area of Trapelo/Forest since sometime after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police say she has limited vision and hearing, may have mental health issues, and could be suicidal.

Cruz is 5-foot-3 and 125 pounds. She may be wearing a blue puffy coat and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)